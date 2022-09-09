Peralta left Thursday's start against the Giants with right shoulder fatigue, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.
There is no timeline for when Peralta might return to the rotation, but given that he missed 10 weeks with a shoulder strain and had this start pushed back a few days due to shoulder soreness, he will likely head for tests. Peralta struck out three and walked two over two scoreless innings Tuesday before exiting.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Suffers injury•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Won't start Monday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Suppresses runs against Pittsburgh•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Throws six no-hit frames•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Strikes out five batters•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Goes four innings in loss•