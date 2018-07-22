Peralta is expected to be recalled from Low-A Wisconsin on Tuesday to start the second game of the Brewers' series with the Nationals, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Peralta was sent back to the minors prior to the All-Star break after failing to escape the fourth inning of his July 11 start against the Marlins. Though he's struggled with walks over his last three outings with the Brewers, Peralta appears poised to get another look in the rotation with Junior Guerra's forearm injury creating a need for another fifth starter. There haven't been any reports that Guerra has resumed a throwing program, so Peralta could be in store for another multi-start run with Milwaukee.