Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Expected to rejoin rotation Tuesday
Peralta is expected to be recalled from Low-A Wisconsin on Tuesday to start the second game of the Brewers' series with the Nationals, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Peralta was sent back to the minors prior to the All-Star break after failing to escape the fourth inning of his July 11 start against the Marlins. Though he's struggled with walks over his last three outings with the Brewers, Peralta appears poised to get another look in the rotation with Junior Guerra's forearm injury creating a need for another fifth starter. There haven't been any reports that Guerra has resumed a throwing program, so Peralta could be in store for another multi-start run with Milwaukee.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Optioned to minors•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Inefficient in no-decision against Marlins•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Delivers quality start in win over Braves•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Falls victim to slow start•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Strikes out 10 in scoreless outing•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Confirmed for Tuesday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...