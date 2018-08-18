Peralta (5-4) got the loss against the Cardinals on Friday, giving up three earned runs on three hits over six innings, striking out five and walking three in the Brewers' 5-2 defeat.

Peralta bounced back with a quality start after getting lit up by the Braves for seven earned his last time out, but he still picked up his second straight defeat as the Cardinals got to Jordan Lyles for a pair of runs after he exited the contest. His 4.48 is a bit bloated in large part thanks to that rough outing against Atlanta, but the rest of his numbers through 62.1 innings look strong, as he's sporting a 1.17 WHIP to go along with 79 strikeouts and he's also holding opponents to a minuscule .171 batting average. He'll look to get back in the win column against the Reds at home on Wednesday.