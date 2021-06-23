Peralta (7-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Diamondbacks after tossing six scoreless innings, giving up one hit and four walks while fanning 10.

Peralta tied his season-high mark in strikeouts and posted another quality start -- his eighth of the campaign -- while looking absolutely dominant on the mound. Peralta has given up two or fewer earned runs in eight straight appearances and has lowered his ERA to an impressive 2.11 on the season. He's slated to take the ball next week at home against the Cubs.