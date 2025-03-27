Peralta (0-1) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Yankees, striking out eight and allowing two runs on four hits and one walk across five innings.

The 28-year-old surrendered solo homers in each of the first two frames but settled down from there to keep the Brewers close. It was an inefficient outing despite issuing just one free pass, as Peralta needed 93 pitches to record 15 outs. The right-hander averaged only 5.4 innings per start while throwing a career-high 173.2 frames last year, and his season debut doesn't inspire confidence that he'll be able to consistently work deeper into games in 2025. Even with some limited volume, he's reached 200 strikeouts in each of the past two seasons. Peralta tentatively lines up to face the Royals at home next week.