Peralta (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out eight in a 5-4 victory over the Reds.

The right-hander fell just short of his second quality start of the season, leaving after 96 pitches (58 strikes) with two runners on in the sixth inning and the Brewers holding a 3-1 lead. Peralta has turned things around after a bumpy start to 2022, and over his last four outings he boasts a 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB through 21.2 innings -- although it's worth noting he faced the Reds twice and the Pirates once during that stretch.