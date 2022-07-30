Peralta (lat) gave up one run on three hits and zero walks while striking out five and touching 96 mph with his fastball Friday for Triple-A Nashville, Sounds announcer Jeff Hem reports.

He built up to 52 pitches, leaving with a runner at third who came around to score. Peralta threw two innings and struck out three his last time out, so he is trending in the right direction. It's unclear how many more rehab starts he will require before rejoining the Brewers' rotation.