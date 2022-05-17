Peralta (3-1) picked up the win in Monday's 1-0 victory over Atlanta, giving up two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out a season-high 10.

Two of the three baserunners Peralta allowed reached in the first inning, but after he snuffed out that threat he dominated Atlanta the rest of the way. The right-hander fired 67 of 102 pitches for strikes as he won his third straight start and produced his second quality start of the year, and he'll take a 3.53 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 48:12 K:BB through 35.2 innings into his next outing. Peralta also reached 500 strikeouts for his career with the performance, and among active pitchers who have pitched at least as many innings as him, only Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole have a better lifetime K/9 rate.