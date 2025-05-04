Peralta (4-2) earned the win Sunday against the Cubs, allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

With this 89-pitch performance, Peralta tallied his second consecutive quality start and third total of the season. The Cubs were unable to square up the Milwaukee right-hander, who scattered four singles. After 45.1 innings, Peralta has pitched to a magnificent 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB. He lines up to make his next start against the Rays on the road next weekend.