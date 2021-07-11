Peralta didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Reds after giving up three runs on two hits and two walks while fanning six across five innings.

Peralta gave up a three-run homer to Nick Castellanos in the sixth inning before departing the contest, but he was excellent the rest of the way and was just three outs away from recording another quality start. The veteran right-hander ended a streak of four straight quality starts, but he still owns an excellent 2.39 ERA across 98 innings on the season. That would be a new career-best ERA if Peralta is able to sustain it over the second half of the season.