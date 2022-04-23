Peralta allowed one run on three hits and two walks over five innings in Friday's loss to the Phillies. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Peralta yielded a walk and two hits in the first inning, including an RBI double off the bat of Bryce Harper. He then settled in and tossed four shutout frames. It was a promising outing after he entered Friday having given up nine runs through seven innings in his first two starts. Peralta will carry a 7.50 ERA into his projected start in Pittsburgh next week.