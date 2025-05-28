Peralta came away with a no-decision Wednesday, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings in a 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox. He struck out six.

The right-hander piled up 108 pitches (69 strikes) as he failed to last six innings for the fourth straight start, and Peralta served up a homer for the third straight outing when Ceddanne Rafaela got hold of a 94.8 mph fastball in the second inning. Despite his inefficiency, Wednesday's performance was only the third time this season in 12 trips to the mound that Peralta has been tagged for more than two earned runs. He'll take a 2.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 66:26 K:BB through 65 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Cincinnati.