Peralta did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win over the Reds despite allowing one run on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out six across four innings.
A 37-minute rain delay put the hammer in Peralta's successful outing. The right-hander left the game with the score tied, 1-1, with his only damage of the day coming from a solo homer by Joey Votto in the second inning. Unfortunately, Peralta snapped his streak of seven-plus punchouts to begin a season at 11 starts. Regardless, over his last six outings, Peralta has collected 45 strikeouts while allowing just five runs over 36 innings. The 25-year-old lines up for a rematch with the Reds at home early next week.
