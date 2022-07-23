Peralta (lat) will begin his rehab assignment Sunday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
There hasn't been a setback, per Hogg, the Brewers just got their days mixed up when announcing that Peralta's rehab assignment would begin Saturday. It's unclear how many rehab starts Peralta will need, but he is tracking toward a mid-to-late August return if he avoids setbacks.
