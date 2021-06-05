Peralta (6-1) allowed one run on one hit and three walks over 7.1 innings Friday, striking out nine and earning the win over Arizona.

Peralta completely dominated the Diamondbacks on Friday, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning before yielding a single to Nick Ahmed. He was charged with a run after Josh Reddick came in to score with Brad Boxberger on the mound. Over his last five starts, Peralta has racked up 39 strikeouts while allowing just four runs over 32 innings. He'll carry a 2.25 ERA into next week's projected start in Cincinnati.