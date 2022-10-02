Peralta struck out four and allowed two hits in four shutout innings in a 4-3 extra-innings loss Sunday against Miami. He did not factor into the decision.

Peralta was excellent in his third appearance since returning from a shoulder injury Sept. 25. He faced just one batter over the minimum and did not allow any baserunner to reach scoring position. The 26-year-old has been building his endurance after the injury and Sunday's four innings was his longest outing since tossing five frames Aug. 31. The Brewers are battling for the final Wild Card spot in the National League and, should they make it, Peralta could be their Game 1 starter as Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes are likely to pitch over the final three games of the regular season.