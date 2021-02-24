Manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Peralta will be stretched out during spring training as the Brewers prepare to have him handle a larger innings load in 2021, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

While Counsell didn't suggest that Peralta will be competing for a spot in Milwaukee's rotation, the team seemingly wants to maximize his use as a primary pitcher or multi-inning relief arm after he pitched effectively out of the bullpen in 2020. Over his 29.1 innings, Peralta posted a 3.99 ERA (2.40 FIP) to go with an exceptional 28.0 K-BB%. Since he doesn't have a starting role and likely won't be considered for save situations, Peralta will likely slide under the radar in fantasy, but he could have some sneaky value in the ratio and strikeout categories if he ends up approaching 100 innings over the course of a full season.