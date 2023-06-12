Peralta (5-6) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks over five innings against Oakland. He struck out five.

All of the damage against Peralta came in the fourth, giving up back-to-back homers to Seth Brown and Brent Rooker as part of a four-run, three-hit inning. Outside of the fourth frame, Peralta retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced. Peralta has struggled in his last six starts, tallying four losses with a 6.67 ERA to go along with a 2.7 HR/9 and an 8.8 K/9.