Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Gives up seven runs in loss
Peralta (4-2) allowed seven runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- over six innings in a loss to the Nationals on Wednesday. He struck out seven and issued four walks.
The right-hander was erratic out of the gates, starting his day: walk, flyout, strikeout, HBP, walk, single, wild pitch. He was perfect in the second, third and fourth innings but then ran into trouble again late, giving up homers to Bryce Harper and Juan Soto. Peralta now has 22 walks in 43.1 innings with the big club this year, but he figures to remain in the rotation with Zach Davies suffering another setback with his shoulder, and this kind of strikeout upside is not easy to find on the waiver wire. He lines up for two starts next week (at LAD, vs. COL).
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Officially recalled from minors•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Will start Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Expected to rejoin rotation Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Optioned to minors•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Inefficient in no-decision against Marlins•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Delivers quality start in win over Braves•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...