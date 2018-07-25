Peralta (4-2) allowed seven runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- over six innings in a loss to the Nationals on Wednesday. He struck out seven and issued four walks.

The right-hander was erratic out of the gates, starting his day: walk, flyout, strikeout, HBP, walk, single, wild pitch. He was perfect in the second, third and fourth innings but then ran into trouble again late, giving up homers to Bryce Harper and Juan Soto. Peralta now has 22 walks in 43.1 innings with the big club this year, but he figures to remain in the rotation with Zach Davies suffering another setback with his shoulder, and this kind of strikeout upside is not easy to find on the waiver wire. He lines up for two starts next week (at LAD, vs. COL).