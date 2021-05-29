Peralta (5-1) earned the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader at Washington after allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.

The 24-year-old took advantage of the shortened game as part of the twin bill and delivered the first complete game of his career. The right-hander surrendered a solo homer to Kyle Schwarber during the fourth inning but otherwise kept the Nationals off the board. Peralta has a 2.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 83:24 K:BB across 56.2 innings through 11 starts this season.