Peralta (4-3) took the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, pitching four innings and allowing one run on two hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

The only run against Peralta came on Freddie Freeman's first-inning solo homer, and the righty hurler allowed just one more hit while he was in the game. However, Peralta also tied a season high with four walks and needed 92 pitches (only 51 of which were strikes) to get through four frames. He's still working his way back from a lengthy absence due to a lat strain, but the short outing was more a result of inefficiency than any sort of innings limit. Peralta has given up five runs over 12.2 innings across three starts since his early-August return to the rotation.