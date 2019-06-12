Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Hit hard in loss
Peralta (3-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Brewers fell 10-8 to the Astros, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over four-plus innings while striking out seven.
Five of the eight hits by Houston went for extra bases, including homers by Tyler White and Yuli Gurriel. Peralta now has a 5.81 ERA and 59:14 K:BB through 48 innings, and with Jhoulys Chacin (back) nearing a return, he could be headed back to the bullpen.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Returns to winning ways•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Confirmed as starter•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Likely to make spot start•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Moving to bullpen•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: No-decision against Phillies•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Named Monday's starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...