Peralta (3-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Brewers fell 10-8 to the Astros, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over four-plus innings while striking out seven.

Five of the eight hits by Houston went for extra bases, including homers by Tyler White and Yuli Gurriel. Peralta now has a 5.81 ERA and 59:14 K:BB through 48 innings, and with Jhoulys Chacin (back) nearing a return, he could be headed back to the bullpen.