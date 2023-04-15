Peralta (2-1) took the loss Saturday while allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk over five innings in a 10-3 loss against the Padres. He struck out five.

Peralta was staked a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but he almost immediately blow that cushion by giving up a pair himself and another run in the second. He was able to get through the next pair of innings unscathed but a two-run homer by Jake Cronenworth gave the Padres the 5-3 lead and Peralta his first loss of the season. The 26-year-old was oustanding over his first two starts of the season while allowing just a single run over 12 innings, but he didn't have his best stuff against a tough San Diego lineup. He'll take a 3.18 ERA into a start that's lined up for the weekend against the Red Sox.