Peralta didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Marlins, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out four.

The rookie made an early exit after needing 93 pitches (52 strikes) to record only 11 outs, but a Brewers rally in the eighth inning took Peralta off the hook for the loss. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 2.65 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB through seven big-league starts and 37.1 innings.