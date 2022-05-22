The Brewers announced that Peralta was removed in the fourth inning of his start Sunday against the Nationals due to right shoulder tightness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Before he exited without recording an out in the top of the fourth, Peralta was on his way to being dealt his second loss of the season after he was charged with five earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two in three innings. The greater concern for fantasy managers rather than the ratio damage he inflicted is whether Peralta's shoulder issue forces a trip to the injured list. The Brewers will likely send Peralta in for an MRI later Sunday or early Monday, which should offer more clarity on his status. If Peralta is shut down for a period of time due to the injury, Aaron Ashby would be the next man up to replace him in the rotation.