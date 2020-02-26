Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Lands five-year extension
Peralta agreed Wednesday with the Brewers on a five-year, $15.5 million contract extension, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The deal also includes a pair of club options worth a combined $14.5 million.
The 23-year-old is now under team control through the 2026 season. Peralta's long-term role is unclear, and he's yet to put everything together at the big-league level, but he's undoubtedly talented. He's made 22 starts and 33 relief appearances in the majors. His 4.79 ERA isn't particularly good, but he's struck out 30 percent of opposing batters. He's been held back thus far by a high 11.0 percent walk rate and a low 31.3 percent groundball rate. Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported earlier this spring that Peralta has added a slider to his fastball-dominant repertoire, and the new weapon may have influenced Milwaukee's decision to accelerate extension talks.
