Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Lasts 3.1 innings
Peralta gave up three runs on four hits with three walks while striking out three through 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Monday.
It was a tough outing from the start for Peralta as he gave up back-to-back home runs in the first inning and was pulled after only 3.1 innings Monday. The 11-strikeout performance in Cincinnati is looking like the outlier as the 22-year-old has not completed more than 3.1 innings in three out of four starts. The right-hander has a 7.13 ERA and a 22:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio through four starts. Things certainly won't get any easier for Peralta in his next start Saturday against the Dodgers.
