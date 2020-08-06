Peralta seems set to move to the bullpen with Eric Lauer starting Friday's game against the Reds, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Peralta started July 26 against the Cubs and was pulled after allowing four runs over three innings, and he aleardy appeared to be the top candidate to exit the rotation with Brett Anderson returning from the injured list earlier this week. The Brewers didn't play any games last weekend due to the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak, so the team positioning Lauer in the rotation Friday is a solid indication of where Peralta currently stands in the pecking order.