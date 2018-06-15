Peralta will likely take the mound versus the Pirates on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peralta tossed three scoreless innings during a start with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday, which lines him up perfectly on normal rest for Tuesday's expected callup. During two starts with the Brewers this season, Peralta has allowed four earned runs off four hits and eight walks while striking out 18 in 9.2 innings. With Zach Davies currently on the DL (shoulder), Peralta is needed as a temporary fifth starter in Milwaukee's rotation, though it's highly likely that he will be sent right back down to Colorado Springs following his outing in Pittsburgh,