Peralta lines up to start Sunday in Chicago, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
He pitched Tuesday while Josh Lindblom pitches Wednesday, so that confirms the order of the Brewers' rotation. Peralta has a 5.27 ERA, 4.23 FIP, 1.31 WHIP, 29 percent strikeout rate and a 10.6 percent walk rate in 109.1 innings as a starter. He has had some spectacular starts when he is commanding his fastball, but has also been susceptible to short outings. If he struggles early, Brett Anderson (blister) or Eric Lauer (COVID-19) could step into the rotation once they are physically ready.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Confirmed as Sunday starter•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Competing with Burnes, Lauer•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Will have big-league role•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Lands five-year extension•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Nearing extension with Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Competing for rotation spot•