Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Listed as Friday's starter
The Brewers are listing Peralta as their probable starter for Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Due to a pair of off-days this week, Milwaukee would have had the luxury of going with a four-man rotation on a temporary basis, which likely would have resulted in Peralta shifting to the bullpen. It appears manager Craig Counsell has instead elected to keep each rotation member on his normal turn, though Peralta will benefit from pitching on six days' rest thanks to the two open dates in the schedule. The rookie remains a prolific source of strikeouts with an 11.8 K/9 over 11 outings this season, but he's shown some shaky control and command of late with 15 walks and 16 hits allowed across his previous four starts.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Expected to make next start in St. Louis•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Lit up by Braves•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Six strong innings•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Does not factor into decision•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Gives up seven runs in loss•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Officially recalled from minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...