The Brewers are listing Peralta as their probable starter for Friday's game against the Cardinals.

Due to a pair of off-days this week, Milwaukee would have had the luxury of going with a four-man rotation on a temporary basis, which likely would have resulted in Peralta shifting to the bullpen. It appears manager Craig Counsell has instead elected to keep each rotation member on his normal turn, though Peralta will benefit from pitching on six days' rest thanks to the two open dates in the schedule. The rookie remains a prolific source of strikeouts with an 11.8 K/9 over 11 outings this season, but he's shown some shaky control and command of late with 15 walks and 16 hits allowed across his previous four starts.