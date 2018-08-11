Peralta (5-3) took the loss Friday, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and five walks over three innings while striking out three as the Brewers fell 10-1 to the Braves.

It was the shortest outing of the rookie's brief career so far, but Peralta has now been tagged for seven runs twice in his last four starts, sending his ERA soaring nearly two full runs to 4.47. The main issue for the 22-year-old has been his control -- he's walked multiple batters in seven straight starts, putting together a 39:23 K:BB in 33.2 innings over that stretch. With Zach Davies (shoulder) closing in on a return from the disabled list, Peralta seems the likeliest candidate to lose his spot in the rotation.