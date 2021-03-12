Peralta tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's spring game against the Royals. He allowed two hits, struck out seven batters and walked one.

Peralta shined in a relief role last season, but the Brewers are giving him a chance to start this spring. He has done just about all he could do up to this point, giving up no earned runs over 3.2 innings while recording 10 of the 11 outs he has tallied via the strikeout. It likely won't be known until late in the spring season if Peralta will open in the rotation or in the bullpen, but his fantasy stock would undoubtedly get a boost should it be the former.