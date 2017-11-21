Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Moved to 40-man roster
Peralta was added to the 40-man roster Monday.
Peralta earned a promotion to Double-A Biloxi during the 2017 campaign. Over 13 games (63.2 innings) he built a 2.26 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. Additionally, he excelled at striking out the opposition as he fanned 91 batters in that time. By joining the 40-man roster, Peralta will be protected from the Rule 5 draft.
