Peralta has been named the Brewers' fifth starter to begin the regular season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peralta made just one start for the Brewers last year, but he'll begin the year in the rotation after a strong spring performance. The right-hander has made three Cactus League appearances (one start) and allowed one run on eight hits and three walks while striking out 15 in 8.1 innings.