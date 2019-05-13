Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Named Monday's starter
Peralta will start Monday's game against the Phillies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Peralta threw the ball well his last time out as a follower, tossing five scoreless frames against Washington. The 22-year-old has struggled to get through the first inning at times throughout his young career, but skipper Craig Counsell will give him another shot in the series opener.
