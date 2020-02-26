Peralta is working to finalize a long-term contract extension with the Brewers this spring, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old is receiving the opportunity to audition for a rotation spot this spring, but he proved to be a dependable bullpen piece late in 2019, holding opposing hitters to a .298 wOBA and posting a 32.6 percent strikeout rate across 49.1 relief innings. With that in mind, Milwaukee is using the five-year, $16 million deal recently signed by White Sox reliever Aaron Bummer as a starting point in their negotiations with Peralta, whose deal could be worth around $30 million if two club options are exercised. Expect the exact details of the contract to be known within the next few days, when the extension will likely be made official.