Brewers team president David Stearns said Friday on 620 WTMJ Radio that Peralta is expected begin a rehab assignment "sometime within the next week."
The right-hander landed on the shelf May 22 with a right late strain, and he resumed a throwing program in mid-June. Peralta has built up his arm over the past month, and he's now closing in on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 26-year-old will likely require multiple rehab outings given the length of his absence, but if all goes well he could rejoin Milwaukee's rotation around mid-August.
