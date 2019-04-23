Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Nearing return
Peralta (shoulder) could return to the rotation next week against the Rockies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Peralta tossed a 15-pitch light bullpen Monday without any setbacks. The 22-year-old will throw a full bullpen Wednesday in St. Louis and could return to the rotation on the next homestand if all goes well.
