Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Needed out of bullpen
Peralta replaced starter Jhoulys Chacin in the fifth inning of Monday's loss to the Pirates and threw 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Peralta was on top of his game Monday, stranding three inherited runners by recording the final out of the fifth inning, hitting 97 on the radar gun and allowing just one runner to reach base. However, the extended outing, in which he threw 35 pitches, likely prevents him from starting for the Brewers anytime soon, as the rotation is already full and Gio Gonzalez (arm) is close to returning. That may not be the worst outcome for Peralta, though, considering he owns a 7.07 ERA over 35.2 innings in his eight starts this season, and a far better 1.84 ERA over 14.2 innings of relief. If the Brewers do want Peralta to continue working as a starter, though, they could decide to send him down when Gonzalez comes off the injured list.
