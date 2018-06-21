Due to Wednesday's postponement against the Pirates, manager Craig Counsell decided to push back the Brewers' rotation, leaving Peralta's next start up in the air for the time being, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peralta was scheduled to take the mound against the Cardinals for Sunday's series finale, but now Jhoulys Chacin will land in that spot while Brent Suter, Junior Guerra and Chase Anderson each move back a day as well. Since the club has an off day Monday, it's possible that Counsell could elect to move forward with a four-man rotation until a fifth starter is needed next Saturday in Cincinnati. On the flip side, Peralta may be ticketed to toe the rubber Tuesday against the woeful Royals, which would provide the opportunity for a second straight brilliant effort from the 22-year-old. Expect a decision on Peralta's status within the next couple days.