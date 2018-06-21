Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Next start TBD
Due to Wednesday's postponement against the Pirates, manager Craig Counsell decided to push back the Brewers' rotation, leaving Peralta's next start up in the air for the time being, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Peralta was scheduled to take the mound against the Cardinals for Sunday's series finale, but now Jhoulys Chacin will land in that spot while Brent Suter, Junior Guerra and Chase Anderson each move back a day as well. Since the club has an off day Monday, it's possible that Counsell could elect to move forward with a four-man rotation until a fifth starter is needed next Saturday in Cincinnati. On the flip side, Peralta may be ticketed to toe the rubber Tuesday against the woeful Royals, which would provide the opportunity for a second straight brilliant effort from the 22-year-old. Expect a decision on Peralta's status within the next couple days.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Strong start Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Called up for Tuesday's start•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Announced as Tuesday's starter•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Likely to start against Pittsburgh on Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Sticks with Triple-A club•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Could start for Brewers this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart