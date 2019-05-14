Peralta didn't factor into the decision against the Phillies on Monday, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits over four innings, striking out five and walking none as the Brewers fell 7-4.

Peralta only conceded one earned run, but wasn't efficient, as he needed 80 pitches to get through four frames before exiting the contest. The right-hander tossed an eight-inning, 11-strikeout gem against the Reds on April 3, but he's struggled on the whole so far this season, as he's sporting a 6.16 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP over 30.2 innings.