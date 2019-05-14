Brewers' Freddy Peralta: No-decision against Phillies
Peralta didn't factor into the decision against the Phillies on Monday, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits over four innings, striking out five and walking none as the Brewers fell 7-4.
Peralta only conceded one earned run, but wasn't efficient, as he needed 80 pitches to get through four frames before exiting the contest. The right-hander tossed an eight-inning, 11-strikeout gem against the Reds on April 3, but he's struggled on the whole so far this season, as he's sporting a 6.16 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP over 30.2 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Named Monday's starter•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Strong showing as follower•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Unlikely to start Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Status in rotation uncertain•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Activated for start•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Set to start Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the season already a quarter over, it's time to consider rescue strategies for under-performing...
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...