Peralta has "no injury concerns" leading into camp, a Brewers source told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
McCalvy grabbed this quote in relation to Peralta's absence from the Team Dominican Republic roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. The 26-year-old will instead spend the entire spring with the Brewers as he aims to bounce back in 2023. Peralta was limited to 78 innings last season because of lat and shoulder issues.
