Peralta (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday after he pitched five innings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while registering seven punchouts against the Reds.

Peralta surrendered two runs in the top of the first inning on a Mike Moustakas single and Colin Moran sacrifice fly. The final run on his line came in the fifth frame when TJ Friedl scored on a Brandon Drury sacrifice fly. The 25-year-old notched his first win of the 2022 campaign Wednesday while also matching his season-high with seven strikeouts. Peralta has now allowed three or less runs in four of five starts this season, posting a 5.09 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 30 punchouts over 23 innings.