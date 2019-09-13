Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Notches sixth win
Peralta tossed two perfect innings and picked up his sixth win of the season in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.
Peralta was tagged for two earned runs in just 0.2 innings his previous time out, but he righted the ship Thursday and picked up another win in the process. Peralta isn't pitching frequently enough to help fantasy players all that much right now, but he has been effective -- particularly in the strikeout department --since rejoining the Brewers on Sept. 1, punching out 11 batters while giving up just the two earned runs (3.38 ERA) over 5.1 innings.
