Peralta was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain Monday.

Peralta was removed from Sunday's start against the Nationals in the fourth inning, and he'll land on the injured list after being diagnosed with a right lat strain. It's not yet clear whether Peralta will be forced to miss more than the minimum of 15 days, but Aaron Ashby seems to be a likely option to take his place in the rotation.