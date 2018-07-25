Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Officially recalled from minors
Peralta was called up from Low-A Wisconsin prior to his start against Washington on Wednesday.
As expected, Peralta will take the hill for his eighth big-league start of the season during Wednesday's series finale. Across 37.1 innings, he's logged a 2.65 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 12.1 K/9.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Will start Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Expected to rejoin rotation Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Optioned to minors•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Inefficient in no-decision against Marlins•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Delivers quality start in win over Braves•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Falls victim to slow start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...