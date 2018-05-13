Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Option to start Sunday
Peralta is an option to make a spot start against the Rockies on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Chase Anderson is questionable to take the mound Sunday due to an illness, and Peralta, who is already on the Brewers' 40-man roster, is one of the top options to get the ball in Anderson's place should he be unable to pitch. The top prospect was scratched from his scheduled start for Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday, suggesting he could be summoned to the majors to make a spot start if necessary. The Brewers could also turn to Alec Asher. Peralta has been impressive through seven starts for the SkySox so far this season, compiling a 3.63 ERA to go with his league-best five wins and 46 strikeouts.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...