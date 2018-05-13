Peralta is an option to make a spot start against the Rockies on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Chase Anderson is questionable to take the mound Sunday due to an illness, and Peralta, who is already on the Brewers' 40-man roster, is one of the top options to get the ball in Anderson's place should he be unable to pitch. The top prospect was scratched from his scheduled start for Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday, suggesting he could be summoned to the majors to make a spot start if necessary. The Brewers could also turn to Alec Asher. Peralta has been impressive through seven starts for the SkySox so far this season, compiling a 3.63 ERA to go with his league-best five wins and 46 strikeouts.