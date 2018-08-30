Peralta was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Peralta will return to the big-league club in the near future but is required to spend 10 days in the minors following this transaction, barring an injury to someone on the Brewers' active roster. He recently allowed five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.1 innings versus the Reds on Wednesday. Since Peralta just pitched it's likely that this move will only cost the right-hander one start, though Zach Davies is set to rejoin the starting rotation Monday, so it remains to be seen how manager Craig Counsell will deploy his staff.

