Peralta (2-1) picked up the win in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, allowing one unearned run on one hit while pitching the eighth inning.

Tyler O'Neill started the inning on second base and later came around to score on Tommy Edman's two-out single. Peralta was not charged with an earned run and the Brewers rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to give him his second win of the season. The right-hander holds a 3.80 ERA across 23.2 innings on the campaign.